Iloilo City police seize P408,000 illegal drugs, arrest suspect

THE Iloilo City Police Office's City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU) arrested a high-value individual (HVI) and seized approximately 60 grams of substance believed to be shabu worth P408,000 on May 27, 2024.

Authorities in Barangay Muelle Loney, City Proper, Iloilo City, seized 16 sachets of shabu and buy-bust money during an operation, which also led to the arrest of alias Toknoy.

Police said Toknoy operated as a drug courier and employed a “kaliwaan” mode of transaction.

“Kaliwaan” refers to clandestine or indirect methods of drug dealing.

Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, regional director of the Police Regional Office (PRO)-Western Visayas, commended the CDEU personnel for their efforts.

"I recognize your commendable endeavor. Continue your vigilance and double our efforts to eradicate illegal drugs here in the region," Wanky said.

Toknoy is currently detained at Iloilo City Police Station 1. He will face charges for violating Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Leo Solinap)