Iloilo City police seize P44.7M in illegal drugs, arrest 250 in Parilla’s first 100 days

THE Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo), under Colonel ilbert Parilla, seized about P44.7 million worth of illegal drugs and arrested 250 drug personalities in 204 operations from Jan. 13 to April 22, 2026.

Parilla, city director of the Icpo, said the achievements reflect the dedication of the force to protect the community.

“These achievements reflect your dedication and commitment to your sworn duties to protect our community from the harms of illegal drugs. Let us continue to build strong trust and confidence within the community as we work toward a drug-free city. In unity, there is victory in our fight against illegal drugs that harm our society,” Parilla said.

Records showed that operatives confiscated 6,575.74 grams of suspected shabu valued at P44,715,055.80 and 17.5015 grams of marijuana worth P2,100.18.

The operations led to the arrest of 250 individuals, including 73 classified as high-value individuals, 174 as street-level individuals, and three arrested by virtue of warrants.

The City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU) recorded the highest volume of drug seizures at 3,866.7227 grams valued at P26,293,714.36.

Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 2 followed with 1,319.0225 grams worth P8,969,355. ICPS 4 seized 345.4694 grams valued at P2,349,191.92, while ICPS 10 confiscated 191.7494 grams worth P1,303,895.92.

Other seizures included ICPS 9 with 172.6419 grams valued at P1,173,964.92; ICPS 1 with 171.4702 grams worth P1,165,997.36; ICPS 5 with 141.1466 grams; ICPS 3 with 135.3779 grams; and ICPS 6 with 117.8515 grams.

ICPS 7 accounted for 60.383 grams worth P410,604.40, while ICPS 8 recorded 53.9082 grams valued at P366,575.76.

The CDEU posted the highest number of arrests with 50, followed by ICPS 4 with 39, ICPS 2 with 31, and ICPS 10 with 19. Both ICPS 6 and ICPS 7 recorded 17 arrests each.

ICPS 5 and ICPS 9 recorded 16 arrests each, ICPS 1 with 15, ICPS 8 with 13, and the Iloilo City Mobile Force Company (ICMFC) with one arrest.

All suspects remain under police custody and face charges for violation of Republic Act (RA) 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The Icpo said the results reflect sustained and focused operations to curb illegal drug activities and maintain peace and order in the city. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)