Iloilo City police seize P462,400 shabu, arrest 5 drug suspects

THE Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) successfully disrupted the illegal drug trade in the city by arresting five suspects and seizing P462,400 worth of shabu during a buy-bust operation on September 12, 2024.

Police Colonel Kim Legada, Icpo director, commended the operating units for their success.

"Let's continue this momentum, maintain our vigilance, commitment, and perseverance, and strive for further success. Together, let us remain committed to ending the illegal drug menace that harms our children and hinders community development," Legada said.

Police operatives from the Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 2 and the Icpo-Drug Enforcement Unit (Icpo-CDEU) apprehended two high-value individuals, alias Rj and alias Agi, along with three other street-level suspects, alias Jiboy, alias Bibi, and alias Jacob.

During the operation, authorities seized 68 grams of shabu, a .38 revolver, and other drug paraphernalia.

This operation underscores the Icpo's unwavering commitment to combating illegal drugs and ensuring the safety and security of the community.

The suspects are now facing charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, and alias Rj will also be charged with illegal possession of firearms or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act of 2013. (Leo Solinap)