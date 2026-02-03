Iloilo City police seize P578,000 worth of shabu in La Paz drug bust

ILOILO City police operatives seized around 85 grams of shabu worth P578,000 from a 54-year-old man during a drug bust in Barangay Rizal, La Paz District, Iloilo City, at 9:35 p.m. Monday, February 2, 2026.

The suspect, identified only as alias Peter, a resident of La Paz District, Iloilo City, was arrested by joint operatives of the City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU) of the Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo), Special Weapons and Tactics Team (Swat) of the Icpo, Regional Intelligence Unit (RIU) in Western Visayas, and Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 2-Station Drug Enforcement Team (SDET).

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), commended the police units involved in the operation for the successful seizure of illegal drugs.

“The successful seizure of illegal drugs reflects the vigilance, professionalism, and dedication of our police personnel in safeguarding the public. These operations send a clear message that PRO 6 will continue to intensify its campaign against illegal drugs to protect our youth and communities. We remain committed to enforcing the law fairly and relentlessly, in close partnership with the public, to ensure a safer and drug-free Western Visayas,” Ligan said.

Recovered from the suspect were seven heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing shabu, buy-bust money, and several non-drug items.

The seized illegal drugs have a standard drug price of about P578,000, based on police estimates.

The operation was the result of coordinated efforts among Icpo units, with support from the RIU in Western Visayas and ICPS 2, as part of the intensified anti-illegal drugs campaign of the PRO 6.

The arrested suspect is currently under the custody of ICPS 2 for proper disposition and for the filing of appropriate charges for violations of Sections 5 and 11 of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Leo Solinap)