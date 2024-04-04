Iloilo City police seizes P816,000 worth of shabu, arrests 2 in drug sting

THE Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) carried out an anti-illegal drug operation and arrested two high-value individuals (HVI) in Barangay Boulevard, Molo District, Iloilo City, on April 4, 2024.

The suspects were alias Angwa, a 68-year-old married resident of Zone 5, Barangay Boulevard, and alias Toko, a 35-year-old single resident of the same Barangay.

Two drug suspects were arrested for possession of 120 grams of suspected shabu. The standard drug price of the confiscated substance is P816,000, while the prevailing street price is P2,400,000.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Antonio P. Benitez Jr., officer-in-charge of the City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU), mentioned that a recent operation was conducted at 2:50 p.m.

The operation was led by his team in collaboration with Police Captain Gimmel C. Acuesta. The police conducted a buy-bust operation that resulted in the successful apprehension of the suspects.

Two body-worn cameras were used to document the entire police operation.

The confiscated shabu consists of one heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet containing suspected shabu, four heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing suspected shabu, and four knot-tied transparent plastic sachets.

The authorities also recovered P12,000 in buy-bust money, which included a marked P100 bill along with several non-drug items.

The arrested individuals will be turned over to the Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 4 Custodial Facility for proper documentation and filing of charges.

The confiscated drugs will undergo laboratory testing at the PNP Regional Forensic Unit (RFU)-Western Visayas for confirmation. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)