Iloilo City police seizes P9.6-M 'shabu,' nabs 16 drug suspects

A TOTAL of 16 drug personalities were arrested while more than P9.6 million worth of substances believed to be shabu weighing 1,421.4226 grams were seized during the anti-illegal drug operations conducted across Iloilo City from November 3 to 9, 2025.

Fourteen citywide operations conducted by the Iloilo City Police Office (ICPO) resulted in the apprehension of four high-value individuals (HVIs) and 12 street-value individuals (SVIs).

The weeklong campaign was part of the sustained effort of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) to eliminate the illegal drug trade in the region.

According to operational reports, the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit (RPDEU) in Western Visayas, in coordination with ICPO units, led the largest seizure with 850 grams of suspected shabu worth P5,780,000 and one arrest.

The City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU) followed with 349.3978 grams valued at P2,375,905.04 and two arrests.

The Police Drug Enforcement Group (PDEG) in Western Visayas, working alongside ICPO operatives, confiscated 100 grams worth P680,000 and arrested one suspect.

Meanwhile, Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 8 accounted for 32.2545 grams valued at P219,330.60 with two arrests, ICPS 2 seized 32 grams worth P217,600 with two arrests, and ICPS 3 recovered 28.0439 grams worth P190,691.72 with one arrest.

Other stations under ICPO also contributed to the success of these operations, reflecting a coordinated and relentless campaign against illegal drugs within Iloilo City.

Police Colonel Kim Legada, city director of the ICPO, praised the dedication and efficiency of the operating units, noting that their results demonstrated the force’s commitment to maintaining a drug-free city.

“These results show our steadfast commitment to cleanse our community from illegal drugs,” Legada said. “We urge the public to continue working with us as we intensify our anti-drug operations, especially during the holiday season. We have no let-up — padayon kita nga mag-isa kontra sa makahalalit nga droga.”

The series of arrests and seizures underlined the ICPO’s proactive stance in support of Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the PRO 6, who continues to emphasize sustained coordination among units to disrupt drug networks in the region. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)