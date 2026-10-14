Iloilo City police tighten security in 19 cemeteries for Undas 2026

THE Iloilo City Police Office (ICPO) is strengthening security preparations at 19 cemeteries, three wharves and seven transport terminals across Iloilo City from October 29 to November 2, 2026, to ensure public safety as thousands of residents are expected to observe All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day.

Police Colonel Wilbert Parilla, ICPO city director, said police personnel will be deployed to strategic locations to maintain peace and order, manage traffic and assist cemetery visitors during the observance.

“As we anticipate thousands of visitors in cemeteries, it is essential that we work together to ensure a peaceful and orderly observance. We have coordinated with local government units, barangay officials, and various stakeholders to enforce safety measures and promptly address any concerns,” Parilla said.

The security preparations will cover 10 public and nine private cemeteries, as well as three wharves and seven transport terminals throughout Iloilo City.

Police personnel will increase their visibility in cemeteries, memorial parks, churches, transport terminals and other areas where large gatherings are expected.

Traffic personnel will also be deployed near cemeteries and other gathering points to regulate vehicle movement and prevent congestion during the observance.

The ICPO will establish Police Assistance Desks (PADs) at strategic locations to assist visitors, address public concerns and respond to emergencies.

Police will also coordinate with medical teams and emergency responders to ensure immediate assistance when necessary.

As part of the security measures, the ICPO will strictly implement Executive Order No. 103, Series of 2026, issued by Iloilo City Mayor Raisa Treñas.

The executive order establishes guidelines for the observance of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day, outlines the responsibilities of city government offices and regulates vending activities during the period.

The order will take effect at 12:01 a.m. on October 29 and remain in force until 11:59 p.m. on November 3, 2026.

Under the executive order, alcoholic beverages, poisonous substances and highly combustible materials are prohibited in cemeteries during the observance.

The use of unregistered drones without the required security clearance is also prohibited.

Authorities will likewise prohibit unlicensed firearms and firearms carried without the required Permit to Carry Firearms Outside of Residence (PTCFOR).

Medium- and large-sized speakers, videoke machines and other equipment that produce excessive noise are also prohibited.

Gambling activities and related paraphernalia, overnight stays in cemeteries and littering are likewise prohibited under the guidelines.

The ICPO will also enforce Iloilo City’s No Smoking Ordinance in accordance with existing regulations.

Parilla reminded cemetery visitors to comply with local ordinances and security regulations to prevent disturbances and maintain order.

He also advised residents to avoid carrying large amounts of cash or displaying valuable belongings while visiting cemeteries and memorial parks.

Visitors were reminded to remain alert for theft and other suspicious activities, particularly in crowded areas.

Parents and guardians were also advised to keep children within sight to prevent them from becoming separated from their families.

The ICPO further reminded residents to secure their homes before leaving for cemetery visits.

Residents were advised to lock doors and windows, check electrical appliances and seek assistance from trusted individuals who can monitor their properties while they are away.

Police also encouraged the public to cooperate with personnel assigned to security checkpoints, assistance desks and other designated areas.

The ICPO emphasized that public cooperation is necessary to maintain peace and order throughout the observance.

Residents who notice suspicious individuals or activities are encouraged to report their concerns immediately to the nearest police station.

The public may also contact the national emergency hotline at 911 or reach the ICPO through its hotlines at 0908-377-0194 and (033) 335-0299.

The heightened security preparations are intended to ensure an orderly observance of Undas 2026 while allowing families to visit cemeteries and memorial parks to remember their departed loved ones. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)