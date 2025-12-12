Iloilo City police tighten security plans for Simbang Gabi, Dinagyang 2026

THE Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) convened force multipliers and community support groups on December 10, 2025, at the Icpo Conference Room in Camp Achilles D. Plagata, General Luna Street, Iloilo City, to finalize early security preparations for the Iloilo Dinagyang Festival 2026 and to ensure readiness for the Simbang Gabi observance from December 16 to 24.

The meeting sought to strengthen coordination, outline security protocols, and firm up deployment plans as thousands of residents and visitors are expected to attend both religious and cultural events.

Police Colonel Kim P. Legada, city director of the Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo), led the Security Task Group (STG) Dinagyang 2026, represented in the meeting by Police Lieutenant Colonel Lorenez Losaria, deputy city director for operations and Sub-Site Task Group Commander for Peace and Order.

“The success of Dinagyang 2026 will depend on our strong coordination, mutual trust, and shared commitment to public safety. Working together as one team will ensure a peaceful and orderly celebration for everyone,” Losaria said. Legada also urged full community participation, saying, “With everyone’s support, we can ensure that the Dinagyang Festival 2026 will not only be a celebration of our rich culture and devotion but also of safety and security. Let us continue to work together to make this event a success.”

Representatives from force multipliers, radio groups, rescue teams, volunteer organizations, and members of the academe attended the security meeting. Also present were the Head of Secretariat of STG Dinagyang 2026; the Commander of the Task Unit Community Relations (TU ComRel); the Chief of the Public Information Office (PIO); and leaders and chairpersons of support groups assisting the city’s security operations.

Discussions centered on the scope of work, limitations, and deployment responsibilities of volunteers and support units. Participants reviewed prohibited items for the festival period and the prescribed uniforms for authorized groups. Police Major Shella Mae A. Sangrines, public information officer of Icpo, provided guidance on coordinated information dissemination and safety communication to ensure the public remains fully informed ahead of festival activities.

Meanwhile, Icpo announced its full readiness for Simbang Gabi 2025, which overlaps with Dinagyang 2026 Pamukaw activities. As part of its Ligtas Paskuhan 2025 security coverage, Icpo will deploy additional personnel, increase visibility patrols, and maintain close coordination with church leaders, Barangay officials, and event organizers.

Legada said, “Our commitment is to safeguard every Ilonggo and visitor during these significant celebrations. Through intensified police presence and the cooperation of the community, we are confident that Simbang Gabi and the Dinagyang 2026 Pamukaw will remain safe, peaceful, and orderly.”

Icpo has activated Police Assistance Desks in churches and other convergence zones and enhanced intelligence monitoring through its units and force multipliers. Authorities reminded the public to report any suspicious individuals or activities through 911 or the Icpo hotlines 0908-377-0194 and 335-0299.

A series of coordination meetings, briefings, and conferences will continue as the Dinagyang Festival, scheduled for the last week of January 2026, approaches. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)