Iloilo City prepares for El Niño

THE Iloilo City Government continues to strengthen its preparedness and response efforts amid the ongoing impacts of El Niño, which may extend until the first quarter of next year.

During the Seventh Weekly Meeting of the Iloilo City Crisis Management Council led by Mayor Raisa Treñas, members reviewed updates and enhanced preparedness measures across key sectors to ensure the health, safety, and welfare of every Ilonggo.

The City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office interns presented a three-year comparative analysis of fire incidents and heat index trends in Iloilo City from 2023 to 2025, including recommended prevention and response actions.

The “How Safe is My Home? Home Fire Safety Checklist,” developed by the Public Information Office in partnership with the Bureau of Fire Protection, was also discussed as part of efforts to strengthen household fire awareness and preparedness.

The City Health Office was directed to sustain active monitoring of heat-related health risks, while City Environment and Natural Resources Office will continue monitoring shallow wells and water sources. Barangays were likewise tasked to maintain close monitoring of food supply within their communities.

The city is also activating emergency employment initiatives and identifying affected and vulnerable families to ensure immediate assistance and support.

Through a whole-of-government and whole-of-community approach, Iloilo City remains committed to proactive action and responsive governance to safeguard the welfare of every Ilonggo. (PR)