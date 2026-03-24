Iloilo City prepares for workshop on advancing urban heat resilience

TECHNICAL deliberations on urban heat resilience commenced March 23, 2026 as Iloilo City Government officers engaged with Prof. Jessica Dator-Bercilla, NRC Resilience fellow.

Key challenges in strengthening urban heat resilience were identified, while the analysis of available data will serve as critical inputs to the city’s presentation at the regional workshop in Bangkok, Thailand on April 8–9, 2026.

With rising temperatures and intensifying heat events becoming increasingly evident, the local government underscored the importance of assessing urban heat risks, exposures, and vulnerabilities.

Climate data and scientific studies were revisited alongside the city’s ongoing initiatives and policy responses.

The discussions coincided with the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration’s (Pagasa) announcement of the termination of the northeast monsoon and the onset of the warm and dry season, further highlighting the timeliness of the city’s preparations.

The meeting was enriched by technical insights from the Offices of the City Planning and Development Coordinator, City Environment and Natural Resources Officer, Public Information Officer, City Architect, City Agriculturist, and the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Officer.

As cities across Asia-Pacific confront the growing challenge of urban heat, Iloilo City’s proactive engagement reflects a broader commitment to advancing knowledge, strengthening resilience, and contributing to regional solutions for a sustainable future. (PR)