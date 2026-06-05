Iloilo City preps 2,000 seedlings for massive tree planting

ILOILO City Government supported the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) World Environment Day by extending public service outside office walls for the "Hands-On-Earth: Seedling Bagging for Urban Resilience" initiative.

The highlight of celebration featured a Ceremonial Watering of Seedlings led by key city officials.

Nearly 200 City Hall worked hand in hand and thanked to their collective efforts, a total of 2,000 tree seedlings were successfully re-bagged and are now ready for future tree planting initiatives as a cleaner environment starts with small actions to big impact.

The activity was led by City General Services Office and supported by Office of the City Environment and Natural Resources Officer and Office of the Greening and Beautification Division.

The productive undertaking kicked off at Iloilo City Garden of Love in Nabitasan, La Paz with an energetic Zumba warm-up to get everyone moving.

The program was formally opened by lawyer Edsel Muyuela, assistant department head of OCGSO, followed by a practical seedling bagging demonstration by Arnel Lerona from the Greening and Beautification Personnel. (PR)