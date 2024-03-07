Iloilo City promotes waste diversion

THE Iloilo City Government has been engaging in waste diversion initiatives, turning plastics into fuels.

Through this, Cemex Philippines recognized the metro with a Certificate of Waste Diversion for its unwavering support of climate action.

Some 2,220 kilograms of segregated residual plastic waste collected from January to February 2024 have been successfully diverted through APO Cement Corporation’s co-processing technology in compliance with Republic Act 9003 or the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act.

After their delivery of cement in the city weekly, they ship the segregated waste back to their plant.

“One of our programs is geared towards waste diversion and how to maximize its strategies. We signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with APO Cement Company, and they will be the ones using the waste in what we call co-processing, which will be used in the production of cement called Refuse-Derived Fuels (RDFs),” General Services Office Head Engr. Neil Ravena said.

“We have a certificate from the company to ensure that we have documents to present to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and other national government agencies that could be submitted as plastic credits to international environmental agencies,” he added.

This initiative is also in partnership with Clean Cities, Blue Ocean (CCBO), United States Agency for International Development (USAid), and Central Philippine University (CPU) to promote waste diversion and prevent waste in bodies of water that will create marine litter and microplastics in the ocean.

The city is committed to strengthening multi-sectoral collaboration in order to build a better environment and address climate change.

Cemex is a cement provider that aims to promote innovative and sustainable solid waste management solutions by engaging government partners, from national to municipal level, presenting innovative ideas through summit roadshows, and recognizing local government units for their contributions to proper waste management.

Co-processing is the method of using a cement kiln for a sustainable way of processing waste, particularly single-use plastics.

This helps in effectively reducing waste being dumped in landfills and bodies of water, which is transformed into an additional energy source during cement production. (PR)