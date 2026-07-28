Iloilo City, PTCI partner to expand OFW support services

THE Iloilo City Government signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with Philippine Transmarine Carriers Inc. (PTCI) to bring the PTCI Overseas Filipino Workers and Family Welfare (OFW) Program closer to Ilonggo OFWs and their families.

The partnership expands access to career opportunities, job matching, welfare assistance, livelihood programs, and capacity-building initiatives, allowing Ilonggo OFWs to avail themselves of these services without having to travel to Manila.

Mayor Raisa Treñas, together with Public Employment Service Office (Peso) Manager Gab Umadhay, signed the MOA on behalf of the Iloilo City Government with PTCI Program Manager Hector Manuel Jon Brizuela.

As one of the country's leading producers of world-class seafarers, Iloilo City continues to forge partnerships that create more opportunities and strengthen support systems for OFWs.

The program is open not only to PTCI clients but to all OFWs in Iloilo City. (PR)