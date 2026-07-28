Iloilo City pushes solar energy to power critical facilities

THE Iloilo City Government has allocated P25 million to install solar energy systems in evacuation centers, iCare centers, and other critical facilities to guarantee uninterrupted operations during emergencies.

Mayor Raisa Treñas stressed that the investment is about resilience as much as savings.

“We want to be prepared. We want to make sure nga ang government must not stop,” Treñas said.

The solar energy will provide redundancy for essential services, ensuring power supply even when the grid fails. At the same time, lower electricity bills will free up funds for other city programs.

Treñas noted that the initiative is part of the city’s long-term energy security plan, aimed at addressing rising electricity costs and concerns over supply stability.

“The savings from reduced power costs can be redirected to other services of the City Government,” she added.

The list of priority facilities is currently being finalized, with bidding and implementation expected to begin within the year.

Treñas emphasized that the long-term goal is to expand solar adoption to more government sites, especially those vital to disaster response and emergency operations. (PR)