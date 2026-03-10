Iloilo City readies aid, livelihood support for repatriated OFWs amid Middle East tensions

THE Iloilo City Government, upon the directive of Mayor Raisa Treñas, is preparing additional assistance for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who may be repatriated amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

Gabriel Felix Umadhay, head of the Public Employment Service Office (Peso)-Iloilo City, said the mayor has instructed the office to exhaust all possible means to support affected migrant workers.

“Earlier, we already announced that the city will provide financial assistance to repatriated OFWs. Aside from this, we have other programs ready to help them,” Umadhay said.

“We can facilitate employment opportunities here in the city if they choose to work locally, or they may avail themselves of our livelihood training programs. We also offer psychosocial support services,” he added.

Based on city records, 757 OFWs from Iloilo City are working in Middle East countries, including Israel, Jordan, Oman, Qatar, Lebanon, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Jerusalem.

So far, 324 migrant workers have been profiled and confirmed safe, 385 are still undergoing verification, and 15 are being prepared for repatriation.

Umadhay said some migrant workers have expressed concerns about financial difficulties, particularly in providing support for their families in the Philippines, prompting requests for possible financial assistance.

Through the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program, the City Government will provide financial aid to repatriated OFWs to address their immediate needs.

Upon arrival, returning OFWs will undergo documentation and profiling to determine the appropriate assistance and to monitor their reintegration.

One of the programs available to them is TLC ni Inday (Tindahan, Livelihood, Carts), which provides seed capital to help returning OFWs start small businesses or alternative sources of income.

The City Government, through Peso, can also assist returning migrant workers through employment facilitation services such as job matching, job referrals, career counseling, and priority participation in job fairs.

They may also avail themselves of programs under the Uswag Negosyo Academy (UNA), which offers entrepreneurship development training, financial literacy seminars, and business advisory services.

Through the Retrain and Integrate (RAI) program, OFWs may be referred to technical and vocational training, competency assessment, and certification programs to help them transition to new career opportunities.

Partner agencies such as the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (Owwa) may also provide reintegration program referrals and assistance in accessing welfare and livelihood support for returning OFWs.

In addition, the City Government offers psychosocial support services, including counseling, stress debriefing, and emotional support for repatriated OFWs and their families.

Peso-Iloilo City also provides guidance on government programs, documentation assistance, and service referrals to ensure that returning migrant workers can easily access available support.

Umadhay assured that the office will continue to monitor the situation of repatriated OFWs and coordinate closely with barangays to support their reintegration.

“Profiling and monitoring activities remain continuous, as the office maintains close coordination with concerned agencies and the families of migrant workers to ensure that appropriate assistance and intervention can be provided when necessary,” he said. (PR)