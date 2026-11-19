BALAY Silangan Community Rehabilitation Center is ready to provide access to community-based rehabilitation, counseling, and reformation programs for recovery, development, and reintegration into society for People Who Use Drugs (PWUDs).

The Iloilo City Government is now in its final stages of preparation for the full opening as city officials and partner agencies conducted a walkthrough and coordination activity to ensure the facility's readiness and operational requirements.

Among those present were City Health Officer Dr. Mary Ann Poli Diaz, facility head and CHO Administrative Officer V Danny Tan, Judge Victor Gelvezon, Balay Silangan Consultant and Deputy Facility head Imee Lopera, and representatives from the Philippine National Police (PNP), Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), and the Balay Silangan staff.

“We are glad nga finally the Balay Silangan has been opened. There’s always hope for a second chance for our brothers and sisters nga nag-astray sa ila kabuhi. And that the City Government, through Mayor Raisa Treñas, is very supportive of this program since day one,” Tan said.

To date, four residents are occupying the section converted from a Covid-19 facility. The main building is set to become fully operational in December, and in total, Balay Silangan can accommodate at least 20 residents.

The facility is currently manned 24/7 by 10 city personnel, including a psychometrician, peer educator, and nurses, with plans to increase the workforce as operations expand. Personnel from the PDEA and Iloilo City Police Office are also on duty.

Its operational launch marks the completion of a project conceptualized during the administration of former Mayor Jerry Treñas.

Guided by the Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) Regulation No. 2, Series of 2018, Balay Silangan is designed as an alternative intervention for PWUDs who are not eligible for admission to Department of Health-supervised Drug Abuse Treatment and Rehabilitation Centers.

The center will provide interventions that include counseling, moral recovery, values formation, health and drug education, life skills development, family visitation, and physical and recreational activities.

It will also provide livelihood and employment-related training to equip beneficiaries with practical skills that can help them become self-sufficient and economically productive.

For the city’s Balay Silangan, the Office of the City Agriculturist, City Social Welfare and Development Office, and the Technical Institute of Technology will be tapped.

The program follows a phased approach, beginning with a mandatory one-month in-house reformation program, followed by interventions depending on the circumstances of each case. (PR)