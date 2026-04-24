Iloilo City receives P72M for rice subsidy distribution

THE Iloilo City Government has received P72 million from the National Government through the Local Government Support Fund (LGSF) for rice subsidy distribution program.

The official launch of the initiative is scheduled April 24, 2026, with selected barangays identified as the initial beneficiaries.

Mayor Raisa Treñas said the city will follow the guidelines on who will qualify to receive the rice subsidies.

“Nagapasalamat gid kita sa national government sa sini nga initiative kay direkta gid sa mga LGUs ang budget nga ini,” said the mayor.

The program aims to provide much-needed rice assistance to residents while supporting the local agricultural sector.

To further boost local livelihoods, the mayor said the City will source the rice directly from local farmers, helping ensure they earn income amid the ongoing energy crisis.

Apart from the rice subsidy fund, the city will also receive an additional P72 million from the LGSF earmarked for infrastructure development.

According to Treñas, the funds will be used to improve drainage systems and enhance road networks across various barangays. (PR)