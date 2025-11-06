Iloilo City records zero casualties from Tino

ILOILO City recorded "zero casualties" despite being placed under signal number 4 during the onslaught of Typhoon Tino on November 4, 2025.

Mayor Raisa Treñas’ mandatory preemptive evacuation order for residents in high-risk areas and her firm coordination with emergency responders ensured the safety of 18,216 individuals within and outside evacuation centers across 121 affected barangays.

“Typhoon Tino was another tough challenge for us Ilonggos, pero kinaya naton. This is one of the biggest disaster responses we’ve handled so far,” said Treñas, who also serves as chairperson of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CDRRMC).

She thanked Ilonggos for heeding the City Government’s advisories and expressed appreciation to members of the CDRRMC, barangay officials, uniformed personnel, volunteers, and private partners for their collective efforts in ensuring the safety of all residents during the storm.

As part of the city’s continuing disaster preparedness, Treñas called for a post-disaster assessment among all CDRRMC clusters to evaluate the city’s response and identify areas for improvement.

“Indi naton manigar, may mga dapat pa kita i-improve,” she said.

(We can’t deny it, we still have things to improve.)

The City Government mobilized its key offices to conduct a Rapid Damage Assessment and Needs Analysis (RDANA) after the storm.

The participating offices included the Facility Conservation Office, Office of the City Engineer, Office of the City Health Officer, Office of the Building Official, Office of the City Social Welfare and Development Officer, Office of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Officer-BDRRMS, and the City Environment and Natural Resources Officer.

The coordinated effort demonstrated Iloilo City’s strong commitment to swift emergency response, structured recovery planning, and the welfare of its communities in the aftermath of natural disasters. (Leo Solinap)