Iloilo City records zero human rabies cases since 2024

ILOILO City has recorded zero cases of human rabies deaths since 2024, according to the City Health Office (CHO).

Florence Joy Atinado Rubido, CHO rabies coordinator, reported that no human rabies-related deaths were recorded in both 2024 and 2025.

“The last recorded cases of human rabies in Iloilo City were in 2023, with a total of three deaths. All of these cases involved patients who were not vaccinated,” Rubido said.

She said vaccination remains the only effective prevention against rabies, and must be administered immediately following an animal bite through Department of Health (DOH)-certified Animal Bite Treatment Centers (ABTCs).

In 2025, Iloilo City’s three government-run Animal Bite Treatment Centers (ABTCs) catered to a total of 3,254 animal bite patients.

Of these, Sto. Rosario District Health Center attended to 1,078 cases, La Paz District Health Center handled 1,150 cases, while Mandurriao District Health Center recorded 1,026 cases.

However, Rubido noted that vaccines are currently unavailable in the three public ABTCs due to the ongoing procurement process.

In the meantime, residents are advised to seek treatment only from DOH-licensed private Animal Bite Centers to ensure proper care and monitoring.

At present, 12 DOH-certified private Animal Bite Centers are operating in Iloilo City: