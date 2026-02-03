Iloilo City records zero human rabies cases since 2024

ILOILO City has recorded zero cases of human rabies deaths since 2024, according to the City Health Office (CHO).
Florence Joy Atinado Rubido, CHO rabies coordinator, reported that no human rabies-related deaths were recorded in both 2024 and 2025.
“The last recorded cases of human rabies in Iloilo City were in 2023, with a total of three deaths. All of these cases involved patients who were not vaccinated,” Rubido said.
She said vaccination remains the only effective prevention against rabies, and must be administered immediately following an animal bite through Department of Health (DOH)-certified Animal Bite Treatment Centers (ABTCs).
In 2025, Iloilo City’s three government-run Animal Bite Treatment Centers (ABTCs) catered to a total of 3,254 animal bite patients.
Of these, Sto. Rosario District Health Center attended to 1,078 cases, La Paz District Health Center handled 1,150 cases, while Mandurriao District Health Center recorded 1,026 cases.
However, Rubido noted that vaccines are currently unavailable in the three public ABTCs due to the ongoing procurement process.
In the meantime, residents are advised to seek treatment only from DOH-licensed private Animal Bite Centers to ensure proper care and monitoring.
At present, 12 DOH-certified private Animal Bite Centers are operating in Iloilo City:
Medicus (General Luna)
Healthway QualiMed Hospital
Doctor Jack (Ortiz)
Shot ABC (Mandurriao)
Medzz ABC (Mandurriao)
Medzz ABC – Jaro Branch
Lyssa Animal Bite Aid (Mandurriao)
RavAlert (Molo)
SaveLife ABC – Jaro Branch
SaveLife’s ABC – Avanceña, Molo
MAL ABC – Gaisano Mall La Paz, 2nd Floor
Prime Vax – Tagbak, Jaro
The CHO strongly advised the public not to seek treatment from animal bite centers not included in the official DOH-certified list, as these facilities have not yet undergone technical assessment and monitoring.
Based on CHO records, all three rabies-related deaths in 2023 occurred in barangays So-oc (Arevalo), Calumpang (Molo), and San Juan (Molo), involving bites from unvaccinated animals, including both stray dogs and household pets.
“This highlights the importance of immediate vaccination after an animal bite and the need for responsible pet ownership,” Rubido said.
She also urged pet owners to ensure that dogs and cats are vaccinated annually against rabies.
The vaccination data and schedules may be obtained from the Office of the City Veterinarian (OCV), headed by Dr. Fernando Abulencia.
The Iloilo City Government continues to strengthen its rabies prevention campaign through public education, vaccination programs, and close coordination between the CHO and OCV to keep Iloilo City rabies-free. (PR)