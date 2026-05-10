Iloilo City releases fuel subsidy to 3,594 drivers

THE Iloilo City Government has released the first tranche of fuel subsidies to 3,594 drivers in Iloilo City as part of its continuing assistance to the transport sector affected by rising fuel prices caused by tensions in the Middle East and other global factors.

Mayor Raisa Treñas said the fuel subsidy program is part of the City Government’s continuing commitment to help drivers cope with economic challenges brought about by the increasing prices of petroleum products.

“Kabahin ini sang aton bulig sa transport sector sa indi normal nga pagsaka sang petroleum products tungod sa konflikto sa Middle East kag iban pa nga global factors,” Treñas said.

(This is part of our assistance to the transport sector with the abnormal rise in petroleum products due to the conflict in the Middle East and other global factors.)

According to the City Government, the beneficiaries include tricycle drivers, modern bus drivers, traditional jeepney drivers, and taxi drivers operating in Iloilo City.

Records showed that 1,718 tricycle drivers or members of various Tricycle Operators and Drivers Association (Toda) were the first to receive the subsidy in March 2026.

In April 2026, another 993 modern bus and traditional jeepney drivers also received assistance from the Iloilo City Government.

On May 8, 2026, the City Government distributed fuel subsidies to 883 taxi drivers. Each taxi unit received P1,000 worth of petroleum products under the city’s fuel subsidy program.

Treñas said the program aims to ease the burden of drivers who continue to provide transportation services despite the increasing operational expenses caused by the continuous oil price hikes.

“Kabahin ini sang padayon nga paninguha sang Iloilo City Government nga mabuligan ang aton mga drivers nga adlaw-adlaw nagapangabudlay agud makapangabuhi kag makahatag sang serbisyo sa publiko,” Treñas said.

(This is part of the Iloilo City Government's continuous efforts to help our drivers who work hard every day to earn a living and provide services to the public.)

The City Government said the subsidy distribution forms part of its efforts to support public utility drivers who continue to serve commuters amid economic uncertainties.

Treñas added that the local government recognizes the hardship experienced by transport workers and assured that the City Government remains ready to respond to the needs of affected sectors.

“Sa tion sang krisis, kinahanglan nga mabatyagan sang aton mga pumuluyo nga yara ang gobyerno nga handa magbulig kag magsabat sa ila panginahanglan bisan sa gamay lang nga pamaagi,” she added.

(In times of crisis, our citizens need to feel that there is a government that is ready to help and respond to their needs even in small ways.)

The Iloilo City Government is also expected to release this month the second tranche of fuel subsidies intended for 1,810 Toda drivers as additional support for their livelihood and daily operations.

City officials said the continuing subsidy program is part of broader efforts to cushion the impact of global fuel price increases on public transportation and help maintain stable transport services in the city.

The transport sector remains among the sectors heavily affected by fluctuations in fuel prices, prompting local government units to extend financial and fuel assistance to drivers and operators.

The City Government assured beneficiaries that it will continue monitoring the situation and assess possible additional interventions should fuel prices continue to increase in the coming months. (Leo Solinap)