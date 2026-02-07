Iloilo City remains under blue alert as 'Basyang' weakens

THE Iloilo City Emergency Operations Center (EOC) maintained a blue alert status as Tropical Cyclone Basyang weakened into a low pressure area while moving westward over the Sulu Sea.

According to Pagasa, the low pressure area, formerly Tropical Cyclone Basyang, was located 105 kilometers southeast of Cuyo, Palawan, as of 8 a.m. on February 7, 2026, with a central pressure of 1006 hectopascals and moving westward at 25 kilometers per hour. No Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal was in effect in Iloilo City, and Pagasa said this would be the final bulletin unless the weather system redevelops.

The Iloilo City EOC said no wind gusts were recorded in the city, based on data from Shell automatic weather stations in Lapuz, Arevalo, and Ungka, all of which logged zero kilometers per hour. Rainfall data from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council showed minimal to moderate rain, with the highest at 17 millimeters in SM Iloilo, followed by two millimeters in Hibao-an Norte and one millimeter in Balabago, while several other stations recorded no rainfall.

The EOC said the suspension of sea travel was lifted following Sea Travel Advisory No. 8 issued by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) at 5 a.m. on February 7, 2026.

However, the earlier sea travel suspension resulted in 33 families, or 44 individuals, being stranded at the Philippine Ports Authority terminal in Fort San Pedro, bound for Manila and Mindanao.

In its report, the EOC said it continued 24/7 monitoring of incidents and weather conditions, coordination with the Iloilo City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CDRRMC), response clusters, media, and the public, and the dissemination of advisories to Barangay Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Councils.

A total of 1,495 personnel and 233 vehicles were placed on standby across various response agencies. These included personnel and assets from the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo), PCG, Traffic and Transportation Management Office (TTMO), City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO), and other city offices.

The Icpo deployed 88 personnel supported by 51 patrol vehicles and 68 motorcycles for law and order operations and public safety reminders. The BFP committed 148 personnel, 16 fire trucks, and two ambulances for emergency response and water level monitoring.

The PCG Western Visayas conducted water level monitoring, rekorida operations, and issued official sea travel advisories within its area of responsibility. The Search, Rescue, and Retrieval Cluster also carried out coastal monitoring and pre-positioning of rescue resources.

The CSWDO activated camp coordination measures for stranded individuals, including the Uswag Community Kitchen, distribution of ready-to-eat food from the DSWD, provision of foams and folding beds, installation of basic shelters at the port area, and profiling of affected individuals.

Health preparedness measures were also undertaken, with the City Health Office pre-positioning 30,000 doses of doxycycline, 1,500 doses of tetanus vaccine, and other essential medicines. The General Services Office ensured the maintenance and availability of service vehicles for emergency operations.

Barangay Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Councils activated 32 Barangay Emergency Operations Centers and conducted continuous public information dissemination through public address systems, social media platforms, and rekorida announcements to remind residents of safety measures.

The EOC also monitored and disseminated the executive order suspending face-to-face classes at all levels on February 6, 2026, and conducted pre-disaster risk assessment and scenario-building activities related to “Basyang” earlier this month.

City officials said monitoring would continue despite the downgrade of the weather system, stressing preparedness and coordination among response clusters to ensure public safety. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)