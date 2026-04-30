Iloilo City residents avail of free short-term livelihood trainings

A TOTAL of 63 residents availed themselves of free institution- and community-based short-term trainings through the Iloilo City Government-run Technical Institute of Iloilo City (TIIC).

Records show that in March 2026 alone, 25 trainees graduated from the Emergency Medical Response Training, while the rest completed courses in Basic Computer Hardware Servicing, Culinary Arts, Electronics Servicing, Computer Literacy, Housekeeping Services, Reflexology, Cosmetology, Food and Beverage Management, Basic Geriatric Care, Fashion and Garments Production, Automotive Services NC I, Driving NC I, and Plumbing NC I.

These 63 trainees are among the 414 inquiries received by TIIC in March alone. The school accepts applications for the program on a monthly basis.

The program forms part of the livelihood and training initiative, “Rise to Kalidad,” under the umbrella of the Rise-to-Action Framework, according to TIIC Administrator Ma. Mathilde Treñas.

Through these short-term courses, the City seeks to empower residents as they enter the workforce or enhance their skills for better opportunities.

The program also includes community outreach activities and knowledge transfer, where graduates share the skills they gained with barangays, as well as on-the-job training with partner industries. (PR)