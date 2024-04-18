Iloilo City Rise-A-Farm vies for Walang Gutom awards

MAYOR Jerry Treñas led the panel presentation and interview of the Resilient, Integrated, Sustainable Environment for Agriculture Farming (Rise-A-Farm) to the Walang Gutom Awards of Department of Social Welfare and Development and Galing Pook Foundation on April 17, 2024.

Rise-A-Farm is an integrated farming, all-inclusive and eco-friendly program led by the Office of the City Agriculturist, together with the City Health Office, City Social Welfare and Development Office, City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office, Local Economic Enterprise Office and Local Economic Development and Investment Promotions Office.

City Agriculturist Iñigo Garingalao, City Health Officer Dr. Annabelle Tang, and City Social Welfare Development Office Head Terry Gelogo also attended the validation as among the 25 out of 101 entries shortlisted by the National Selection Committee.

Walang Gutom Awards panel online included Dr. Emma Porio, Professor of Sociology, Ateneo de Manila University, and Ramon Derige, Executive Director of Seaoil Foundation.

The “Walang Gutom Awards” seeks the local government units with the best anti-hunger initiatives and practices on food security. (PR)