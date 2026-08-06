Iloilo City rolls out medical, dental missions for 89th Charter Day

To ensure an orderly flow, tickets for the events will be distributed through the Atipan Center.

Alongside these Charter Day health activities, Franzine Plagata, Nurse IV, Senior Citizen and PWD coordinator, reiterated the MediSen+ Program, which is one of the city's key health initiatives officially launched on August 3.

Supported by an allocation of P20 million, the MediSen+ Program is implemented by the City Health Office in collaboration with the Office for Senior Citizens Affairs and the Persons with Disability Affairs Office.

The program aims to provide free maintenance medicines for hypertension and diabetes to registered Senior Citizens and PWDs.

Overall, it covers approximately 40,000 senior citizens recorded by the city and 6,766 PWDs, around 1,056 of whom are hypertensive.

Once available, these free maintenance medications will be accessible across nine District Health Centers.

To avail of the program, beneficiaries must be Iloilo City residents and present their OSCA or PWD ID. Those with existing private or public doctors may bring their current prescriptions to be validated and registered. Mobile and able-bodied beneficiaries may visit their respective District Health Centers, while bedridden individuals will be visited at home after a caregiver informs the health center staff.

“Ginahingyo namon ang inyo bulig nga ipabalo sa ila nga on process pa gid subong ang bulong ta. Kon ara na gid for sure, pabal-on gid na sila through social media, sa ila mga barangay officials, barangay health workers, palibuton na sa ila para mabal-an nila nga ara na ang bulong kag para indi sila magbalik-balik,” Plagata said, appealing to the public for patience while logistics are finalized. (PR)