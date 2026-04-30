Iloilo City rolls out P30M Kaya emergency employment program

THE Iloilo City Government will implement the KAbulig pangkabuhaYAn (Kaya) Emergency Employment Program to provide immediate support to Ilonggos affected by rising petroleum prices, with P30 million allocated to benefit more than 5,000 workers.

“Magapatuman kita sang Kaya ukon KAbulig pangkabuhaYAn Emergency Employment Program agud mahatagan sang immediate support ang aton mga Ilonggo nga naapektuhan sang pagtaas sang presyo sang petroleum products,” the City Government said.

(We will implement the Kaya Emergency Employment Program to provide immediate support to our Ilonggos who are affected by the increase in the price of petroleum products.)

It added that the initiative is aimed at helping families cope with economic pressures brought about by fuel price increases.

Under the program, beneficiaries will be assigned to work in barangay offices or selected government offices depending on operational needs. Tasks may include clerical work, secretariat support, encoding, cleaning, sorting, and other duties identified by the barangay or office concerned.

Officials said P30 million has been set aside to fund the program, which is expected to assist over 5,000 workers across Iloilo City. The employment initiative is projected to last for three months or until available funds are fully utilized.

“Ang mga mabaton sa programa magatrabaho sa barangay ukon sa select government offices, depende sa kinahanglanon — mahimo malakip sa clerical work, secretariat support, encoding, cleaning, sorting, kag iban pa nga tasks nga ma-identify sang barangay ukon opisina,” the City Government stated.

(Those accepted into the program will work in the barangay or in select government offices, depending on the need — may include clerical work, secretariat support, encoding, cleaning, sorting, and other tasks as identified by the barangay or office.)

Despite a recent decrease in fuel prices, authorities emphasized that long-term stability remains uncertain due to ongoing geopolitical tensions and other global factors affecting oil supply and pricing.

“Bisan may pagnubo na sa fuel prices subong, indi pa kita makasiguro sang tayuyon nga stability ilabi na bangud sa nagapadayon nga tensyon sa Middle East kag iban pa nga global factors,” the statement read.

(Although there is a reduction in fuel prices now, we cannot ensure sustainable stability especially due to the ongoing tensions in the Middle East and other global factors.)

The City Government underscored that the Kaya Program is part of its continuing efforts to provide relief and livelihood opportunities, particularly for vulnerable sectors.

“Paagi sa Kaya Program, luyag naton ipabatyag sa kada Pamilyang Ilonggo nga ang Iloilo City Government ang padayon nga nagapaninguha nga may dalangpan ang pumuluyo — pinaagi sa emergency employment, oportunidad sa trabaho, kag suporta sa pinaka-vulnerable nga sektor,” it added.

(Through the Kaya Program, we want to make every Ilonggo family feel that the Iloilo City Government continues to strive to provide shelter to the people — through emergency employment, job opportunities, and support to the most vulnerable sectors.)

The Kaya Emergency Employment Program is expected to complement existing local government initiatives aimed at cushioning the impact of economic challenges and ensuring that affected residents have access to temporary employment and financial assistance during uncertain times. (Leo Solinap)