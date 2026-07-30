Iloilo City, Sagrado partner to expand mental health support for students

THE Iloilo City Government has strengthened its mental health initiatives for students through a partnership with Colegio del Sagrado Corazon de Jesus Inc., marked by the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) to reinforce the Iloilo City Mental Health–Raise Psychosocial Support Program.

Sagrado is the first educational institution to formally partner with the city under the Mental Health–Raise Psychosocial Support Partnership Program, paving the way for stronger collaboration between the local government and schools in promoting mental health and psychosocial well-being.

Mayor Raisa Treñas said the partnership will help promote mental health awareness while improving prevention, intervention, referral, and support services for students and the wider school community.

"Mental health is just as important as physical health. Through this partnership, we will strengthen our early intervention and referral systems so those who need help can receive it sooner, before their struggles become heavier. Thank you, Colegio del Sagrado Corazon de Jesus, for standing with us in building a community where every Ilonggo knows they are heard, valued, and never alone," Treñas said.

Under the agreement, the city and Sagrado will work together to bring mental health services closer to students, teachers, guidance personnel, peer facilitators, and the wider community through seminars, lectures, psychoeducational activities, information campaigns, mental health screening, stress debriefing, counseling, and psychological first aid.

The city will also assist in strengthening the school's mental health referral system and provide training and capacity-building programs for guidance personnel, mental health advocates, and peer facilitators.

Treñas expressed hope that the partnership with Sagrado will serve as the first of many collaborations with educational institutions, enabling the city to expand its mental health programs and ensure that more students and school personnel have access to timely and appropriate psychosocial support.

The Iloilo City Mental Health–Raise Partnership Program is one of the flagship initiatives under the Health and Social Services Pillar of the Treñas administration's Rise-to-Action Framework, which aims to make quality mental health care more accessible to Ilonggos. (PR)