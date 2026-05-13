Iloilo City scales up defenses vs El Niño

THE Iloilo City Government is mobilizing a comprehensive, multi-sectoral strategy to combat the intensifying effects of El Niño.

City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Officer Donna Magno warned of Iloilo City’s higher risk for the effects of rising heat, citing the urban heat island effect, a phenomenon where cities experience higher temperatures due to surrounding infrastructure.

“Gina-ayo naton pirme sa partners naton, sa public, nga magbululigay kita. Kay isa man nga makabulig para ma-reduce ang impact sa tawo is for them to practice safety measures,” Magno said.

Magno revealed that city-led preparations include a public awareness campaign on water and energy conservation, budget allocations for the reactivation of community kitchens, and emergency employment for nano-enterprises whose sources of income are affected by extreme heat.

Other efforts include the monitoring of water levels in wells by City Environment and Natural Resources Office, the “Hawak mo ang Heat” campaign by the CDRRMO, and localized initiatives through district-level DRRM Councils.

She added that partners have already pledged help should water distribution become necessary.

The public is advised to stay hydrated and avoid strenuous outdoor activities, especially during peak hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Concerned city hall offices are also coordinating with construction businesses and ambulant vendors to adjust working hours or implement precautionary measures.

As a short-term response, the city has established two cooling hubs in strategic locations. These designated air-conditioned areas serve as immediate relief zones for the public to lower body temperatures and prevent heat-related illnesses. Each hub is equipped with a water station and standby medical personnel.

Recognizing El Niño as a recurring threat, Magno emphasized a shift toward sustainable urban design through Project Transform, which prioritizes massive tree-planting activities to increase the city's canopy cover.

The project also promotes urban gardens and pocket parks within private establishments and residential homes.

Seventeen high-priority barangays already have rainwater harvesting facilities -- electricity-free systems that can produce up to 6,000 liters of potable water daily for up to 10 years.

This multi-sectoral approach is a product of foresighted planning for the interconnectedness and compounding risks of the energy and extreme heat crises, Magno said.

Earlier, the city organized a Crisis Management Council (CMC) to curb the local effects of the global energy crisis.

“Nag-expand ang trabaho ni CMC to cover ang issue of extreme heat and El Niño,” she noted. (PR)