Iloilo City seeks more ways to assist drivers as fuel prices rise

ASIDE from the fuel subsidy, the Iloilo City Government is studying additional measures to assist public utility drivers affected by the continuing fuel price surge brought about by tensions in the Middle East.

Mayor Raisa Treñas said the City Government understands the plight of drivers who are now feeling the impact of the rising cost of fuel.

“May gina-finalize pa gid kita nga iban nga programs especially nga ang aton nga gin-focus is per jeep ang aton nga allocation. So we’re looking to how many months ni siya nga subsidy asta kung sa-o naton makaya. Aside sina, ang sa mga driver nga side, gina finalize man naton kung ano pa gid ang pwede naton mabulig,” said Treñas.

Meantime, with the transport holiday on Monday, March 23, 2026, the City Government deployed service vehicles to provide free rides to commuters.

Treñas said reports reaching her indicated that a number of traditional jeepney drivers still chose to ply their routes, which helped ensure that transportation services remained available during the day.

She said transport cooperatives had earlier explained the difficulties they are facing, particularly the rising cost of fuel. Their daily fuel expenses have already doubled, which is why many drivers feel the need to continue operating in order to sustain their livelihood.

“Ang isa man lang sa ila nga gina hingyo is increase sang fare. So I think valid gid ang ila nga gina pakita nga transport holiday kay dako ang impact sang pagtaas sang presyo sang krudo sa ila. Ga byahe lang sila, gapamierde. Hambal sang iban nga coop, okay lang kun may savings kaya pa nila i-shoulder but kun sige-sige ni, asta san-o nila makaya?” she said.

Similarly, the mayor emphasized that addressing the impact of rising fuel prices requires collective effort, not only from the government but from all sectors.

She stressed that austerity measures should not be limited to the government alone, noting that savings from government offices would be minimal compared to what can be achieved if everyone participates.

"If both the public and private sectors practice energy conservation, fuel reserves can last longer, consumption can be reduced, and greater stability in fuel supply can be expected," she added.

Meanwhile, the City Government invited members of the private sector to attend the scheduled forum on energy conservation and economic updates on March 24, at Ker and Co. Building in Iloilo City, so they can also learn practical ways to reduce energy use.

“The activity is open to all, and invitations were posted on the city government’s official Facebook page and sent to various organizations. As of the latest count, more than 100 participants have already confirmed their attendance,” Treñas said. (PR)