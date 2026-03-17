Iloilo City sets March 23 deadline for fuel subsidy coupons application

THE Iloilo City Government has vowed to provide assistance to qualified public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers through the distribution of fuel subsidy coupons (FSC) in response to the continuous increase in fuel prices brought about tensions in the Middle East.

It said all applications must be submitted on or before March 23, 2026. Late submissions will not be accepted.

Applicants must submit the required documents to the Operations Section of the Transportation and Traffic Management Office (TTMO) located at Fort San Pedro, Iloilo City.

The submitted documents shall undergo verification by the designated personnel of the TTMO. Only applicants with complete and verified documents shall be issued FSC.

This initiative aims to help alleviate the financial burden on them and support their daily operations and livelihood.

To qualify for the FSC, applicants must meet all the following requirements:

1. PUJ (modern and traditional jeeps) and tricycles must be operating within Iloilo City;

2. Must possess a valid driver’s license;

3. Must own or operate a tricycle with a valid Motorized Tricycle Operator’s Permit (MTOP) issued by the Business Permit and Licensing Office (BPLO);

4. Must possess a valid tricycle franchise issued by the Sangguniang Panlungsod; and

5. Must be bona fide resident of Iloilo City (with voter's certification).

Coupons shall be released after verification and approval of submitted requirements. Each qualified unit will receive one coupon.

Coupons are non-transferable and can only be used by the registered driver. Misrepresentation of documents or information will result in disqualification, said the City Government. (PR)