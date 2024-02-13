Iloilo City slaughterhouse income more than double

THE Iloilo City Local Economic Enterprise Office (LEEO) posted a total collection of P8.9 million, which is higher by P2.1 million than its P6.8 million target income for January 2024.

Topping the list of revenue-generating facilities is the City Slaughterhouse in Barangay Tacas, Jaro that collected P4 million or P2.3 million higher than its P1.6 million target.

Mayor Jerry Treñas commended City Government employees for the collective efforts toward effective and efficient management despite the challenges caused by ongoing developments of all district markets.

Treñas earlier signed a P180-million loan agreement with Development Bank of the Philippines for the construction and development of a new, state-of-the-art Triple A Slaughterhouse capable for export production.

LEEO head Maricel Mabaquiao attributed the accomplishments to the hard work of market in-charge and collectors in ensuring the attainment of monthly targets for rentals, entrance of goods, and other fees.

Temporary stalls set up within the vicinity of markets have also ensured the continuity of economic activities.

LEEO personnel manage the major public markets including the Central and Terminal or Super in City Proper which are now undergoing construction works by SM Prime Holdings Inc. under a Public-Private Partnership.

LEEO collected P2.1 million from Central Market and some P800,000 from Terminal Market.

City Hall has also spent for the establishment of the new Jaro Big, Arevalo, and La Paz markets.

LEEO collected some P700,000 from La Paz and some P500,000 from Jaro markets.

They also collected some P200,000 from both Mandurriao and Arevalo markets, and some P100,000 from Jaro Small Market.

The rehabilitation is being implemented to upgrade the infrastructure and amenities to better serve the needs of the buying public and vendors.

The modern markets are expected to create better services and convenience for consumers in clean setting, including enough parking spaces; help micro and small businesses gain profits; and promote economic and tourism potentials. (PR)