Iloilo City spays, neuters 200 pets

AROUND 200 dogs and cats, including rescues from University of the Philippines (UP) Visayas, were spayed and neutered in Iloilo City during a one-time-big-time activity at the UPV Auditorium.

The initiative was carried out through the partnership of the Iloilo City Government through the Office of the City Veterinarian, Philippine Veterinary Medical Association (PVMA) West Visayas Chapter, Vets Love Nature, University of the Philippines in Visayas Ugnayan ng Pahinungod/Oblation Corps, and 10 local animal welfare groups who rescued and gathered the strays for the procedure.

This effort also complements the city’s PAWtect program and forms part of the recently signed Memorandum of Agreement between Iloilo City and UP Visayas to strengthen the Trap-Neuter-Vaccinate-Return program. (PR)