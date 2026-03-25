Iloilo City starts fuel subsidy for 1,718 Toda members

TRUE to its commitment to assist public utility drivers affected by rising fuel prices, the Iloilo City Government will begin the distribution of fuel subsidy coupons Wednesday, March 25, 2026, with 1,718 tricycle drivers and operators included in the first batch of beneficiaries.

Mayor Raisa Treñas said the initial release of fuel subsidy coupons will cover Tricycle Operators and Drivers Association (Toda) members from the districts of Arevalo, Molo, Jaro, and La Paz on March 25, followed by City Proper and Mandurriao on March 26.

Treñas said the City Government is committed to support the drivers for the next three months through the continued release of fuel subsidies to cushion the impact of rising fuel prices and protect their livelihood.

“Tinguhaan naton nga mangin monthly ang subsidy nga iga-release sa transport sector tubtob nga mag-stabilize ang presyo sang petroleum products,” the mayor said.

The City Government’s fuel subsidy program is aimed at helping cushion the impact of the continuing increase in petroleum prices due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Under the program, drivers and operators of tricycles will receive P500 worth of petroleum products per month while P1,500 for public utility jeepneys will follow.

For this week’s distribution, the City Government has allotted two days for the fuel loading to ensure an orderly and smooth distribution process.

Fuel loading will be conducted on March 27 for beneficiaries from Arevalo, City Proper, and Jaro, and on March 28 for those from Mandurriao, Molo, La Paz, and Lapuz. The schedule for fuel loading is from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both days.

To claim the subsidy, beneficiaries are required to present their original driver’s license, a photocopy of a valid ID with three specimen signatures, and a photocopy of the updated OR/CR.

For operators with more than one tricycle unit, an authorized representative may claim for each unit, provided an authorization letter is presented. Authorization forms may be secured from the Iloilo City Government or prepared in advance by the claimant.

Personnel from the City Government will be deployed at designated gasoline stations to assist beneficiaries. Each route has an assigned gas station to make the process more convenient for drivers and operators.

The assigned station is indicated on the fuel subsidy coupon, and beneficiaries are advised to follow the scheduled date and designated station for fuel loading.

Drivers may bring extra containers if the P500 worth of fuel exceeds the capacity of the tricycle tank.

For inquiries, beneficiaries may contact the Atipan Center through the following numbers: Globe: 0995-391-3450; Smart: 0947-583-3564; and Landline: (033) 337-1890.

After the distribution to Toda members, the City Government will proceed with the release of fuel subsidy coupons for PUJ drivers under Batch 1. (PR)