Iloilo City suspends classes as 'Kristine' threatens safety

ACTING Iloilo City Mayor Jeffrey Ganzon visited the City Emergency Operations Center (OpCen) on October 24, 2024, to monitor the impacts of Severe Tropical Storm (STS) Kristine on the city.

Ganzon assured the public that the city's emergency response cluster is closely monitoring the weather conditions and is prepared to respond to any potential emergencies. He also advised the public to stay updated on the weather forecast and to remain vigilant.

"Kristine" is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Friday, October 25. However, another low pressure area (LPA) is likely to develop into a tropical depression, potentially leading to the Fujiwhara effect, where two tropical cyclones interact and influence each other's paths.

Due to the continued threat of heavy rains and strong winds, Ganzon approved the recommendation of the Iloilo City Emergency OpCen to suspend face-to-face classes at all levels, both public and private, on Friday.

"Based on Severe Weather Bulletin No. 21, released today at 5 p.m. and per observation and monitoring of all available forecasting sites, hazard monitoring equipment, and meteorological data, the city remains under Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No. 1 and will continue to experience similar weather conditions in the next 24 hours, with increasing intensity of rainstorms and strong gusting winds that may damage houses made of light materials, topple trees and utility poles, and possibly cause injury or death to exposed individuals from flying debris," the Iloilo City Emergency OpCen stated.

The public is urged to remain vigilant and to follow updates and advisories from the local government. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)