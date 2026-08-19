Iloilo City suspends face-to-face classes due to inclement weather

THE Iloilo City Government suspended face-to-face classes from preschool to senior high school in public and private schools on Wednesday, August 19, 2026, and shifted classes to alternative delivery modes following an assessment by the Iloilo City Emergency Operations Center and available weather data.

The Iloilo City Emergency Operations Center recommended shifting to online, asynchronous, or modular learning, particularly in flood-prone and highly vulnerable areas.

“Based on the assessment of the Iloilo City Operations Center and available weather data for August 19, shifting from face-to-face classes to Alternative Delivery Modes (ADM), such as online, asynchronous, or modular learning, is recommended for preschool to senior high school, for both public and private schools, particularly in flood-prone and highly vulnerable areas,” the Iloilo City Emergency Operations Center said.

The city government said the decision was also based on the forecast of light to moderate and intermittent rainfall in Iloilo City.

Under the suspension, affected students from preschool through senior high school will continue their classes through alternative delivery modes instead of attending face-to-face classes.

The alternative arrangements may include online, asynchronous, or modular learning, depending on the system adopted by each school.

The advisory covers both public and private schools, with particular attention given to schools and communities in areas vulnerable to flooding and other weather-related risks.

Iloilo City Mayor Raisa Treñas urged residents to remain alert and prepare for possible situations that could arise due to the weather conditions. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)