Iloilo City taps local fund to aid trike drivers amid fuel hikes

A TOTAL of 161 tricycle drivers and operators from the City Proper district received P500 fuel subsidy vouchers from the Iloilo City Government at City Hall on March 26, 2026 as part of the city’s continued efforts to cushion the impact of rising fuel prices on the transport sector.

“Ang good news, indi lang ni first kag last. Ang commitment sang Iloilo City Government nga asta may krisis, tinguhaan naton nga kada bulan may fuel subsidy,” said Mayor Raisa Treñas.

Treñas said the Iloilo City Government is among the first local government units (LGUs) to set aside a local fund, through its Atipan Center, to aid the transport sector and complement assistance from national government agencies.

In anticipation of the increase in the prices of goods, the local chief executive also revealed that her office is planning to distribute a rice subsidy.

A total of 1,718 beneficiaries are included in the first batch of the city’s fuel subsidy program.

Since Wednesday, March 25, the City Government, through the Atipan Center, has distributed coupons across the districts of Arevalo, City Proper, Jaro, La Paz, Lapuz, and Molo.

Tricycle drivers and operators in Mandurriao will receive their coupons on Thursday afternoon.

Tricycle drivers and operators may claim fuel using their vouchers at designated fuel stations on the following schedule: March 27 for Arevalo, City Proper, and Jaro; and March 28 for Mandurriao, Molo, La Paz, and Lapuz. (PR)