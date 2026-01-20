Iloilo City task groups gear up for Dinagyang 2026 highlights

SUB-SITE Task Groups are now ready for the Kasadyahan sa Kabanwahanan and Dinagyang Festival 2026 Highlights, with officials announcing the deployment of thousands of personnel to secure the city during the grand celebration.

Among the sub-site task groups established were those for emergency preparedness and response, security, and peace and order, all tasked to ensure the safety and smooth flow of activities across judging areas and festival zones.

A total of 655 personnel will be deployed under the emergency task group, supported by 32 ambulances, six rescue trucks, 10 fire engines, 49 ground teams, and medical units stationed in all judging areas.

Anticipated hazards such as fire, extreme heat, mass movement, and bomb threats will be closely monitored to ensure public safety.

The Sub-Site Task Group Emergency Preparedness and Response (STTG-EPR), led by group commander Donna Magno of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, and Task Unit Commander for Search and Rescue Darwin Joemil Papa, will establish an area command setup with the central command team based in the City Proper and incident management teams assigned to each judging area.

Judging Area 3 at the Iloilo Sports Complex will be managed by the Provincial DRRMO and Provincial Health Office; Judging Area 2 in La Paz will be handled by the Federation Fire Volunteer Organization Incident Management Team; while the Freedom Grandstand will be under the ICAG Fire Brigade Incident Management Team.

Supporting agencies include the Philippine Red Cross–Iloilo Chapter, City Health Office, PDRRMO, and Bureau of Fire Protection.

Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) Director Colonel Wilbert Parilla assured that the Philippine National Police has a ready security plan.

Parilla also mentioned in a press conference that they already requested signal jamming, which is still pending.

Present during the briefing were Icpo DCDA and Sub-Site Task Group Security Commander Lieutenant Colonel Lindley Barrientos, and Police Lieutenant Colonel Lorenez Losaria, DCDO and Sub-Site Task Group Peace and Order commander.

Barrientos confirmed that 2,167 uniformed personnel, backed by more than 2,000 force multipliers, will be mobilized to secure festival activities.

Measures include strict enforcement of the gun ban, prohibition of backpacks, and establishment of 10 border checkpoints.

Traffic and crowd management preparations were also outlined, with Cyril Octavio, Public Order and Safety Management Office (Posmo) chief of operations, reporting ongoing road clearing operations.

Octavio also encouraged car owners to park outside festival borders to highlight Iloilo City as a walkable city.

POSMO head Retired Police Colonel Uldarico Garbanzos said road closures will start from January 23 to 25, covering key areas in the City Proper.

Parking spaces have been identified along Delgado Street, Rizal Street, Gen. Hughes, Garden of Love, Super Terminal, and Iloilo Central Market.

Garbanzos added that security reinforcements will include traffic enforcers, Posmo and Special Services Division personnel, green guards, auxiliaries, and RRU Posmo units for crowd and crime control. (Iloilo City PIO)