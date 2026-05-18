Iloilo City to host national convention of lawyers

ILOILO City continues to strengthen its position as a growing hub for national conventions and major events following the announcement that the National Convention of Lawyers will be held in the city in January 2027.

The development was shared during a discussion between Mayor Raisa Treñas and officers of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) Iloilo Chapter as part of efforts to strengthen partnerships and encourage participation in the city’s Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) Fair.

The upcoming national gathering highlights the increasing confidence in Iloilo City as a host for large-scale conventions and professional events.

The city continues to promote opportunities that further establish Iloilo as a preferred destination for MICE, contributing to local tourism and economic growth. (PR)