Iloilo City to reclaim land for development

FOR Iloilo City to welcome more development in the future, a land reclamation project is needed.

This is what Mayor Jerry Treñas said as he expressed hope that the proposed reclamation project for Iloilo City will be realized.

The project in Iloilo is inspired by the Dubai reclamation project that Treñas learned during his recent trip.

“I hope it can happen during our time para makit-an ta pa, that will mean more job opportunities for Ilonggos,” he told the local press during Monday’s (February 19) press conference.

The proposed reclamation project, which will be both for commercial and residential purposes, is about 300 hectares along Iloilo Strait starting from Fort San Pedro (front of Neda Office) in City Proper.

“It is going to be an island so that we resolve questions on drainage, among others. It will be 20 meters away from existing informal settlers kag butangan taytay. The proposed is 300 hectares, but it will start with 100 hectares, amat-amat lang,” the mayor said.

Another reclamation project is also being proposed in La Paz area but purely for industrial use.

Iloilo City, which has a total of 180 barangays, has a land area of 7,834 hectares. Six of its seven districts face the Iloilo Strait -- Jaro, La Paz, La Puz, City Proper, Molo, and Arevalo.

Treñas said that while there are still more vacant lots in the city especially along circumferential road, these are mostly privately-owned.

He added that developers will go to other areas if there are no more available lands for development in the city.

With the reclamation project, Iloilo City will be made more attractive to investors.

“We need it. Bacolod and Cebu have done it. Manila is doing it right now. We need to have more land for development. Ang Dubai naobra man nila,” Treñas said.

As to the environmental issues related to the project, the mayor said that all reclamation will have to go through the Department of Environment and Natural Resources. (PR)