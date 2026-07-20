Iloilo City to repurpose cooling hubs as heat index drops

WITH the heat index easing and after more than two months of serving the public, the Iloilo City Government, through the General Services Office (GSO), will dismantle and relocate its two temporary cooling hubs for new public service uses.

According to GSO head Engr. Neil Ravena, dismantling of the structures will begin this week.

The solar-powered cooling hub along Diversion Road in Mandurriao will be transferred to Sunset Boulevard, where it will serve as a temporary mini office for personnel from the Public Order and Safety Office (Poso) and the GSO assigned to manage and maintain the area.

"Since we don't have a distribution line yet at Sunset Boulevard, we need a solar-powered mini office so our personnel assigned to maintain the area will have shelter," Ravena said.

Meanwhile, the cooling hub at Plazoleta Gay will be relocated to the YMCA Building on Iznart Street and converted into a mini police station for Police Station 1.

Including the permanent structure-turned cooling hub along General Luna Street, the city's cooling facilities served 3,383 clients during the peak of the summer season this year.

The cooling hubs were established as part of the city's efforts to protect public health and strengthen climate resilience.

Each facility was equipped with air-conditioning, potable drinking water, educational and information campaign (EIC) materials, and standby nurses who provided blood pressure monitoring and basic health assistance.

Ravena said the city will continue to monitor heat index forecasts and the possible recurrence of El Niño.

Should extreme heat conditions return, the GSO will recommend appropriate initiatives to the mayor, including the possible reopening of the cooling hubs. (PR)