Iloilo City unites against drugs in Bida Rise and Run event

ILOILO City rallied its residents against illegal drugs in a powerful display of unity during the Buhay Ingatan, Droga’y Ayawan (Bida) Rise and Run from Drugs event held on April 20, 2024.

With a surge of energy and unwavering determination, more than 8,500 individuals set out from the starting line around 5 a.m.

Officials from the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), Philippine National Police (PNP), Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP), Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), barangay captains, and youth participants came together for the Bida Rise and Run event.

DILG Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr., who was present during the event, attended a press conference where participants discussed and coordinated efforts to strengthen Iloilo's initiatives against drug abuse.

"The PDEA, the police, and the Department of Justice (DOJ) are collaborating in the fight against drugs. Their joint efforts are expected to bring about a noticeable change soon... on the ground, grass root level," Abalos said.

Iloilo Governor Arthur Defensor Jr. also joined the Bida Rise and Run event together with employees of the Iloilo Provincial Government to highlight their commitment to eliminating illegal drugs from Iloilo.

The Bida Rise and Run from Drugs event marked a significant turning point in Iloilo City's ongoing battle against the scourge of illegal drugs.

Also present during the event were DILG Regional Director for Western Visayas Juan Jovian E. Ingenier, Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, regional director of the Police Regional Office-Western Visayas, Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas, Iloilo City Councilor Miguel S. Treñas, Iloilo City Councilor Rudolph Jeffrey Ganzon, and Raisa Treñas-Chu, and other government officials. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)