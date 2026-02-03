Iloilo City unveils Justice Delfin Jaranilla Learning Center

THE official launching of the Justice Delfin Jaranilla Learning Center took place February 3, 2026, at the La Paz Plaza in Iloilo City, attended by local residents and officials.

The center is the 16th of its kind in the city, reinforcing the goal of bringing knowledge closer to the people.

The center was established to commemorate Ilonggo pride Justice Delfin Jaranilla and his lifelong contributions to justice. A legendary “fighter for rights,” his career reached its peak when he represented the Philippines at the International Military Tribunal for the Far East (Tokyo Trials). After serving two years in this historic tribunal, he concluded his public service, leaving behind a lasting legacy of integrity.

The launching began with blessings led by Fr. Bernabe Tutana Jr., followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The event was particularly meaningful as members of Justice Jaranilla’s family flew back to the Philippines specifically to witness this tribute to their patriarch.

This was followed by tributes from Jaranilla’s descendants — Rose Marie Yenko and her daughter Kat Gomez-Limchoc, who shared insights on Delfin Jaranilla after the War.

Adding depth to the commemoration, Dr. Ricardo Trota Jose, World War II historian, discussed the role of Justice Jaranilla in the Tokyo Trials.

Mayor Raisa Treñas was represented by Councilor Miguel Treñas, who led the ceremony alongside the Jaranilla family.

In his message, the councilor emphasized that “learning should be accessible,” noting that education remains the ultimate key to success and that the center is designed to help unlock the potential of future justices. (PR)