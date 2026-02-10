Iloilo City, UP Visayas partner to boost animal welfare efforts

THE Iloilo City Government and the University of the Philippines in the Visayas (UPV) have partnered to strengthen the city’s Trap-Neuter-Vaccinate-Return (TNVR) program, a humane initiative that manages stray animal populations while protecting public health.

Formalized through a memorandum of agreement led by Mayor Raisa Treñas and Chancellor Dr. Clement Camposano on February 9, 2026, the partnership complements the city’s PAWtect program, which promotes responsible pet ownership and animal welfare.

The collaboration combines the Iloilo City Veterinary Office’s medical services -- such as spaying, neutering, and rabies vaccination -- with UPV’s support through venues, volunteers, campus security, and post-operative care.

Together, the partners aim to create a safer, healthier, and more compassionate community while serving as a model of cooperation between local government and academic institutions for public health and animal welfare. (PR)