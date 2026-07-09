Iloilo City vaccinates over 39,000 dogs, cats

SAFER communities begin with healthy and protected animals.

This has been the guiding principle of the Iloilo City Government as the Office of the City Veterinarian (OCVet), under the leadership of City Veterinarian Dr. Fernando Abulencia, rolled out programs that have significantly strengthened animal welfare, rabies prevention, and responsible pet ownership during the first year of Mayor Raisa Treñas' administration.

Anchored on the vision of creating "Healthy Pets, Safe Communities," the city launched the Iloilo City P.E.T.S. (Protect. Educate. Track. Sterilize.) Program, a comprehensive initiative that integrates rabies control, stray animal population management, pet registration, microchipping, sterilization, rescue, adoption, and public education.

Complementing the program are VetAlert (Veterinary Emergency and Tracking Alert System), which strengthens early disease detection and rapid outbreak response, and PAWTect (Safe Paws, Safe Iloilo City), which promotes animal welfare enforcement, disaster preparedness, rescue, and emergency care while fostering a culture of compassion and responsible pet ownership.

The city's intensified campaign has translated into tangible gains. From July 1, 2025 through June 30, 2026, Iloilo City vaccinated 39,909 dogs and cats against rabies through walk-in services, field vaccination drives, and special vaccination activities.

The city also sterilized 1,265 animals, including 524 spayed and 741 neutered dogs and cats, helping curb the stray animal population through humane and sustainable measures.

OCVet likewise rescued 101 dogs and provided 194 veterinary consultations, ensuring timely medical care and intervention for animals in need.

Recognizing that public awareness is essential to long-term success, the city conducted 40 education and information campaign sessions in schools and communities, reaching 8,115 participants and promoting responsible pet ownership, rabies prevention, and animal welfare.

At the barangay level, the city organized Barangay Animal Welfare and Health Officers (BAWHOs) in 145 barangays, strengthening grassroots monitoring, early reporting, and rapid response to animal health concerns.

The office also issued 505 veterinary health certificates to support the regulated movement of animals and continues to conduct daily stray animal monitoring and assistance operations to help keep communities safe.

The city's sustained efforts have produced encouraging public health outcomes.

Despite recording 12 canine rabies cases in 2025 and four cases as of June 30, 2026, Iloilo City maintained zero reported human rabies cases and zero human rabies deaths during the same period—a testament to the effectiveness of its aggressive vaccination campaign, community education, and coordinated response.

Performance data also showed that the OCVet exceeded its major operational targets for rabies vaccination, spay and neuter services, and dog impounding and assistance.

Moving forward, the city aims to sustain its high vaccination coverage, implement mandatory pet registration through pet tagging and microchipping, expand sterilization and adoption initiatives, and further strengthen barangay-based digital monitoring through VetAlert to enhance disease surveillance and emergency response.

For Treñas, investing in animal welfare is also an investment in healthier, safer, and more compassionate communities.

Through strengthened veterinary services and active community participation, Iloilo City continues to demonstrate that responsible pet ownership and effective public health programs go hand in hand in building a more livable city for both people and animals. (PR)