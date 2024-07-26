Iloilo City welcomes return of international flights to Iloilo amid economic recovery

CEBU Pacific will reintroduce direct flights between Iloilo and Hong Kong and Iloilo and Singapore starting October 27, 2024.

Mich De Guzman, Cebu Pacific's Marketing Director, announced during the 33rd Visayas Area Business Conference (Vabc) at the Iloilo Convention Center (ICC) in Iloilo City on July 26, 2024.

The daily Iloilo-Hong kong route will be the first to resume operations.

The airline has decided to resume operations after a four-year halt due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas has expressed his excitement about the new flight routes.

He stated that the addition of these routes is a direct response to the requests of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who have been asking for direct flights to Hong Kong and Singapore.

"I am very pleased with the additional flights of Cebu Pacific from Iloilo International Airport including Hong kong and Singapore. I have been writing the management of Cebu Pacific regarding this upon the requests made by our OFWs who either work in HK or Singapore or use the same as transfers from their original places of work in the US or Europe or the Middle East," Treñas said in a Viber message.

The city mayor also emphasized the need to expedite the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) for the Iloilo International Airport and called for increased preparedness from customs and immigration to accommodate the expected influx of passengers.

"It is now imperative that the Department of Transportation (DoTr) proceeds with the PPP of our international airport with haste and urgency," Treñas said.

The resumption of direct flights is expected to boost tourism, trade, and economic activity in Western Visayas. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)