Iloilo City widens social support

THE Iloilo City Government is strengthening its people-centered approach to governance through a broad expansion of social protection programs -- ranging from increased pensions for senior citizens to emergency employment, fuel subsidies, and long-term livelihood support for vulnerable sectors.

Mayor Raisa Treñas announced that an additional 1,000 senior citizens have been included in the city’s Social Pension Program, raising the total number of beneficiaries to 9,000 from 8,000.

The expansion aims to provide regular financial assistance to more elderly residents in need.

“This is one of our campaign commitments, and we are fulfilling it by continuously increasing the number of beneficiaries,” Treñas said.

Complementing this effort, the City is set to roll out the Kabulig Pangkabuhayan Emergency Employment (Kaya) Program, a P30-million initiative expected to benefit more than 5,000 residents affected by rising fuel prices and economic pressures.

Beneficiaries will be assigned to temporary work in barangays and government offices, performing tasks such as clerical work, cleaning, and administrative support for up to three months.

“Through the Kaya Program, we want every Ilonggo family to feel that the City Government is present in times of need -- providing emergency employment, job opportunities, and support to the most vulnerable sectors,” the mayor said.

The City is also extending assistance to the transport sector, with nearly 1,000 taxi drivers set to receive P1,000 fuel subsidy coupons.

The distribution follows earlier assistance provided to more than 1,000 public utility jeepney drivers and around 2,000 tricycles, as part of ongoing efforts to cushion the impact of fuel price fluctuations driven by global factors.

Beyond short-term aid, Iloilo City is investing in long-term solutions for poverty reduction. For beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps), the city is offering expanded access to education and livelihood opportunities.

Youth beneficiaries who wish to pursue higher education may apply for the Uswag Scholarship Program, while those interested in technical training can enroll in skills development programs.

At the same time, mothers from 4Ps households are being supported through Sustainable Livelihood Programs, which provide financial assistance and additional allowances to help sustain small businesses.

“We are prioritizing sustainable support -- not just temporary aid, but opportunities that will empower families to become self-reliant,” Treñas said. “When their children finish school and secure decent jobs, that is real progress.”

Healthcare and social services are also being reinforced. The City continues to implement its subsidy program for persons with disabilities (PWDs), with more than 900 beneficiaries already receiving assistance across several districts. Additional distributions are scheduled in the coming months to ensure wider coverage.

The mayor underscored that these initiatives reflect the city’s broader vision of inclusive development, where no sector is left behind.

“We want to strengthen our social protection programs to ensure that our growth as a city remains inclusive and responsive to the needs of all,” she said.

On the other hand, the Iloilo City Government expressed its gratitude to the National Government for the P72-million assistance provided through the Local Government Support Fund (LGSF) for the rice subsidy distribution program.

The program aims to deliver much-needed rice assistance to residents while supporting the local agricultural sector, as the supply will be sourced directly from local farmers.

“Nagapasalamat gid kita sa National Government sa sini nga initiative kay direkta gid sa mga LGUs ang budget nga ini,” the mayor said.

With sustained investments in social services, emergency support, and long-term capacity building, Iloilo City is showcasing that a responsive leadership can translate into tangible improvements in the lives of its citizens. (PR)