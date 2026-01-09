Iloilo City wins 2 global awards for cleanliness, ecosystem restoration

ILOILO City started the new year on a high note, earning two prestigious international recognitions for its commitment to cleanliness and ecosystem restoration.

For the second time, Iloilo City has been honored with the Asean Clean Tourist City Award, reaffirming its dedication to sustainable, community-driven tourism.

Mayor Raisa Treñas expressed pride in the achievement.

“Proud gid kita nga once again ginkilala ang aton syudad as an Asean Clean Tourist City. Ang ini nga dungog para sa tanan nga Ilonggo, gani padayon kita sa pagbuligay sa pag-maintain sang kalimpyo, kaayuhan, kag katahum sang aton pinalangga nga syudad,” she said.

The validation and on-site inspection were conducted on July 25, 2025 by the Department of Tourism Central Office-Office of Tourism Standards.

The official awarding ceremony will take place in Cebu City on January 30, 2026.

Iloilo City first received the award in 2019, covering the 2020 2022 cycle.

Also, Iloilo City has been recognized as a Role Model City by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and ICLEI Cities Biodiversity Center for advancing ecosystem restoration and implementing nature-based solutions (NbS) in urban spaces.

This honor contributes to the UN Decade of Ecosystem Restoration, highlighting Iloilo’s successful track record in integrating NbS to create greener, more resilient communities.

These twin recognitions underscore Iloilo City’s growing reputation as a model for clean, sustainable, and resilient urban development.

As the city continues to inspire Ilonggos and the global community, it strengthens its role as a leader in tourism excellence and environmental stewardship. (PR)