Iloilo City women entrepreneurs get boost thru packaging technology support

TO STRENGTHEN the competitiveness of women-led local enterprises, the Department of Science and Technology Iloilo (DOST-Iloilo), in collaboration with the Iloilo City Government, formally turned over the newly developed packaging to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) from the Single Mothers Association of Iloilo City.

The event marked the successful completion of the Packaging and Labeling Assistance Program, a joint initiative of DOST and the Iloilo City Government aimed at enhancing market readiness and inclusive enterprise development.

Raisheine Joyce Arcillas, Science Research Specialist II, and Ela Marie P. Balo, Project Technical Assistant I of DOST Iloilo, together with Juan Sancho Nalunat of the ICG Ledip Office, facilitated the ceremony.

Participating MSMEs benefited from the training on food safety, training on packaging and labeling, complemented by technical consultancy with experts to meet regulatory standards.

Beyond the technical support, the program empowers women-led enterprises by developing their growth, expanding their market reach, and promoting sustainable business practices.

By highlighting the turnover of the packaging, the ceremony reflects the ongoing commitment of DOST and the Iloilo City Government to support local enterprises and promote women entrepreneurship in Iloilo City. (PR)