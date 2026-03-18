Iloilo City’s 4th most wanted for homicide arrested in La Paz

POLICE arrested Iloilo City’s fourth most wanted person for homicide during a targeted operation in Barangay Nabitasan, La Paz District, on Tuesday afternoon, March 17, 2026.

The suspect, identified as 22-year-old "Lem," a freelance rapper from Lapuz District, was apprehended around 1:30 p.m. by virtue of a warrant issued by the Iloilo City Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 26.

The warrant, dated March 11, 2026, cites a charge of homicide under Article 249 of the Revised Penal Code. The court has set bail at P120,000.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), commended the operating units for the arrest.

“This accomplishment reflects our firm commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that justice is served. PRO 6 will relentlessly pursue individuals who violate the law,” Ligan said.

The operation was a coordinated effort by the Iloilo City Mobile Force Company (ICMFC), Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 2, the City Intelligence Unit, and the Regional Intelligence Unit (RIU) 6.

Authorities noted that the suspect had been the subject of tracking operations since the warrant was issued earlier this month.

Following his arrest, Lem was brought to the custody of ICPS 2 for documentation and proper disposition.

PRO 6 reiterated that community support remains essential in locating fugitives and maintaining peace and order across Western Visayas. (Leo Solinap)