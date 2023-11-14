Iloilo City’s confidential fund primarily for police support

MAYOR Jerry Treñas assured the City Government’s continuous support to the Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo).

Treñas noted that from around P18 million, next year’s proposed confidential fund increased to P20 million and is primarily for police support.

“We will use this fund to assist our police forces in their operations and other needs,” he said.

Treñas underscored the need for a stronger support to the police to uplift their morale that had been down following the death of Staff Sergeant Michael Malan, a member of the Icpo Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team who was killed in a recent anti-illegal drugs operation.

Treñas visited the wake of Malan over the weekend and he assured to provide whatever else is needed for SWAT.

Meantime, the mayor admitted that he is alarmed by the big volume of confiscated suspected illegal drugs in the recent police operations, the latest of which is P20.4 million worth of shabu which is considered the biggest single-operation seizure in Iloilo.

“I am alarmed because of the big volume of suspected illegal drugs involved, at the same time I am relieved because these were seized or else these will already be traded in streets,” Treñas added.

Based on intelligence report, there is no big illegal drug group in the city but the illegal substance are said to be sneaked through the city via seaports.

Capacity-wise, the police have a hard time intercepting them.

According to Treñas, the City will look for ways to help especially the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) that has jurisdiction over seaports.

One of the concerns is the lack of drug-sniffing dogs.

“We are coordinating closely with the coastguard. We will have relentless anti-illegal drug operations,” the mayor said.

Treñas has also directed the police to place checkpoints in each district, following of the arrest of 17 Chinese nationals for the alleged conduct of cybersex activities in Barangay Balantang, Jaro district.

Coordination with the National Bureau of Investigation and Department of Information and Communication Technology is also underscored to determine other possible cybercrime-related acts in the city.

Treñas is also set to discuss with Icpo Director Police Colonel Joeresty Coronical regarding the cybercrime-related training for police officers of the city. (PR)