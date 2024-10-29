Iloilo City’s first underground power connection launched

MORE Electric and Power Corporation (More Power) successfully connected its first customer, the Intensity Fitness Gym, to the Underground Distribution System (UDS) in Iloilo City at 2 p.m. on October 26, 2024.

Engineers conducted thorough inspections before energizing the system to ensure reliability and safety for users.

The UDS project, a P96-million initiative begun in 2023, aims to transfer about one kilometer of overhead electrical lines underground, covering Iloilo City’s "Calle Real" and extending through the city’s historic business district from Arroyo to Aldeguer Streets, including Guanco, Mapa, Ortiz, and Rizal/Zamora Streets, as well as Plaza Libertad in the City Proper District.

The innovative project employed Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) technology, eliminating the need for open trenches and reducing disruption in downtown areas. Construction hours from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. further ensure minimal impact on traffic and business activities.

Roel Z. Castro, More Power President and CEO, hailed the connection of Intensity Fitness Gym as the beginning of ongoing improvements for the area.

“The successful connection of the Intensity Fitness Gym to our Underground Distribution System in Calle Real is just the start of continued connections and energization of consumers in the area,” Castro emphasized, noting that the UDS exemplifies More Power’s dedication to modern, sustainable infrastructure.

Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas highlighted the project’s benefits for both safety and aesthetics, making Iloilo City a leader in underground cabling in the Visayas.

“I am proud to announce that Iloilo City is the first in the Visayas to introduce LGU-DU initiated underground cabling—a testament to our commitment to modernization, safety, and beautification, especially in Calle Real,” Treñas stated.

Treñas mentioned that this pioneering project, led by More Power in collaboration with telcos and cable TV providers, is gradually transforming Iloilo City’s visual landscape. By moving overhead wires underground, the aim is to eliminate the unsightly "spaghetti" of tangled wires, particularly in areas like Calle Real and the heritage plazas.

"This effort goes beyond aesthetics; it reflects our goal of delivering improved, reliable, and efficient utility services to every Ilonggo family," Treñas said. "With this underground distribution system, Iloilo City sets a new standard for urban development in the region. We envision a city where heritage, progress, and quality of life coexist harmoniously, and this project brings us closer to that vision."

For consumers, this underground cabling enhances reliability during storms.

“Thank you, More Power. We are happy to be the first customer to benefit from the UDS. This is much better because our lines are safer. The system is reliable and efficient, and we are confident it will provide us with an uninterrupted power supply,” said Erwin Ancino, manager of Intensity Fitness Gym. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)